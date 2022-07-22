CHS STUDENTS TRAINING MERINO WETHERS

Condobolin High School Year Eight Mandatory Agriculture learned to halter train Merino Wethers during Term Two. Agricultural shows in Australia provide an opportunity to exhibit Wethers and sheep to the public and to have them fairly evaluated. If a school is going to participate in Shows, they need to be properly prepared. This preparation needs to begin prior to the show and includes teaching the Wether to stand quietly while being handled by people and to be led by a halter. The Wether will need to be well groomed, so the judge can see its conformation and mohair characteristics properly. Condobolin Agricultural students will continue to train and prepare animals for the upcoming show season. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.