CHS STUDENTS TAKE ON WETHER CHALLENGE

Condobolin High School received six Merino Wethers last week, which will be part of the NSW School Merino Wether Challenge. The aim of the initiative is to educate them about the commercial production of Merino sheep. The initiative provides the students with a memorable ‘hands on’ experience covering a broad range of sheep and wool production skills. Each school team looks after several wethers (from studs in their state) for six months, with the students forming a close relationship with their wethers. This provides a unique and practical experience for the students, much different from classroom learning. Each school team then shows their wethers during a competition later in the year and are judged according to their meat and wool quality. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.