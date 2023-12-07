CHS STUDENTS SHOWCASE MAJOR WORKS

Condobolin High School’s Year 12 Class of 2023 found inspiration to design and develop a Major Works as part of their Higher School Certificate studies. A HSC Showcase was held to celebrate the achievements of the HSC Industrial Technology, Music 1 and Visual Arts students on 11 September at the Condobolin High School Art and Music Quad. A light supper was provided and enjoyed by all. Guests were able to gain an insight into how much time and effort went into creating such magnificent pieces. While the HSC Showcase was held in September, the Major Works could not be shown to the wider public until after they were marked as part of the HSC process. Congratulations to all HSC students who completed a Major Work! Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.