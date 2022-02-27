CHS STUDENTS SHOW SPORTY SIDES

The All Age Relay Squad of Braith Sloane, Jack Jones, Kaiden Atkinson, Hudson Cartwright and Ryan Goodsell was named Team of the Year. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.The All Age Relay Squad of Braith Sloane, Jack Jones, Kaiden Atkinson, Hudson Cartwright and Ryan Goodsell was named Team of the Year. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Posted By: Hayley February 28, 2022

Caitlin Keen was named Sportswoman of the Year and Riley Keen collected Sportsman of the Year at the Condobolin High School Year 12 Graduation Assembly on 14 December 2021.
The Sports Awards went to Ladiesha-Lee Capewell (Most Outstanding Female Swimmer), Braith Sloane (Most Outstanding Male Swimmer), Caitlin Keen (Most Outstanding Cricket Player), Bailey Vaeau (Most Outstanding Rugby League Player), Mia Noll (Most Outstanding Netball Player), Riley Keen (Most Outstanding Touch Football Player), Arabella Blewitt (Most Outstanding Female Athlete – Athletics), Riley Keen (Most Outstanding Male Athlete – Athletics), Lara-Lee McRae (Most Outstanding Runner – Cross Country), Riley Keen (Best Junior Cricketer), Ryan Goodsell (Wade Dunn Memorial Rugby League recipient), Ashlee-Nathan Coe (Condobolin Sports Club – Participation in all Sports), Kaiden Atkinson (Central West Tyre Service – Participation in all Sports). Braith Sloane (State Rep Swimming), Jack Jones (State Rep Swimming), Hudson Cartwright (State Rep Swimming), Kaiden Atkinson (State Rep Swimming), Ryan Goodsell (State Rep Swimming), Lara-Lee McCrae (State Rep Cross Country), Caitlin Keen (State Rep Cricket), Swimming Boys All Age Relay (Team of the Year), and Sophie Jones (Excellence in Sportsmanship).
Ryan Goodsell collected the Davis Family Trophy for consistent effort in sport and academic fields.
Ladeisha-Lee Capewell received the John Thorpe Memorial Award, which is given as encouragement for the most improved sportsperson.

The Sports Awards went to (back row) Riley Keen, Mia Noll, Braith Sloane, Belinda Coe collecting for her son Bailey Vaeau, Jack Jones, Lara-Lee McRae, Caitlin Keen and teacher Mr Joshua Stevens; and (front row) Arabella Blewitt, Ladiesha-Lee Capewell, Ashlee-Nathan Coe, Ryan Goodsell, Kaiden Atkinson and Hudson Cartwright. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Riley Keen was named Sportsman of the Year and Caitline Keen collected Sportswoman of the Year at the Condobolin High School Year 12 Graduation Assembly recently. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Sophie Jones was given the Excellence in Sportsmanship Award. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

