CHS STUDENTS SHOW SPORTY SIDES

Caitlin Keen was named Sportswoman of the Year and Riley Keen collected Sportsman of the Year at the Condobolin High School Year 12 Graduation Assembly on 14 December 2021.

The Sports Awards went to Ladiesha-Lee Capewell (Most Outstanding Female Swimmer), Braith Sloane (Most Outstanding Male Swimmer), Caitlin Keen (Most Outstanding Cricket Player), Bailey Vaeau (Most Outstanding Rugby League Player), Mia Noll (Most Outstanding Netball Player), Riley Keen (Most Outstanding Touch Football Player), Arabella Blewitt (Most Outstanding Female Athlete – Athletics), Riley Keen (Most Outstanding Male Athlete – Athletics), Lara-Lee McRae (Most Outstanding Runner – Cross Country), Riley Keen (Best Junior Cricketer), Ryan Goodsell (Wade Dunn Memorial Rugby League recipient), Ashlee-Nathan Coe (Condobolin Sports Club – Participation in all Sports), Kaiden Atkinson (Central West Tyre Service – Participation in all Sports). Braith Sloane (State Rep Swimming), Jack Jones (State Rep Swimming), Hudson Cartwright (State Rep Swimming), Kaiden Atkinson (State Rep Swimming), Ryan Goodsell (State Rep Swimming), Lara-Lee McCrae (State Rep Cross Country), Caitlin Keen (State Rep Cricket), Swimming Boys All Age Relay (Team of the Year), and Sophie Jones (Excellence in Sportsmanship).

Ryan Goodsell collected the Davis Family Trophy for consistent effort in sport and academic fields.

Ladeisha-Lee Capewell received the John Thorpe Memorial Award, which is given as encouragement for the most improved sportsperson.