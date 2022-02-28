CHS STUDENTS RECOGNISED FOR ACHIEVEMENTS

Condobolin High School held its Year 12 Graduation Assembly on 14 December 2021.

The event also incorporated Special Awards and First In Course recognition.

The entry of the official party was followed by the Acknowledgement to Country, which was given by Billie O’Bryan, who recited it in Wiradjuri, followed by Kiara Harris, who translated it into English.

This was followed by the Principal’s Address, given by Mrs Wendy Scarce.

The Leaders for 2022 were then officially inducted. The 2022 School Leaders are Kaiden Atkinson (Captain), Billie O’Bryan (Captain), Kiara Harris (Vice-Captain), Kinsley Wood (Vice Captain), Matthew Brasnett (Prefect) and Jarrod Farr (Prefect).

It was then time for the presentation of Special Awards and First In Course accolades.

The First in Course – HSC is awarded to students who achieved first place in the year in a course, or best achievement in a VET course. Students who achieve First In Course for the Lachlan Access Program courses may be based at one of the other LAP schools.

Chantelle Dargin (HSC Sport, Lifestyle and Recreation Studies), Tahlia Haworth (HSC Numeracy – CEC), Brittany Jones (HSC Biology and HSC Mathematics Standard 2), Caitlin Keen (HSC Business Studies, HSC English Standard, HSC Legal Studies and HSC Personal Development, Health and Physical Education), Shaylee Saunders (HSC Aboriginal Studies and HSC Food Technology) and Kyesha Primmer (HSC Work Studies) all achieved a First In Course – HSC.

First in Course – Preliminary included Shanaya Buick (Preliminary Community and Family Studies, Preliminary English Standard and Preliminary Mathematics Extension 1), Kiara Harris (Preliminary Aboriginal Studies and Preliminary Business Studies), Billie O’Bryan (Preliminary Aboriginal Studies, Preliminary Food Technology, Preliminary Legal Studies, Preliminary Mathematics Standard and Preliminary Music 1).

Emma Buckland (Georgraphy, History, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education and Physical Activity and Sports Studies), Amali Haworth (Aboriginal Studies), Corey Herbert (Drama and Visual Art), Ella Hope (English), Kiara Kendall (Agriculture, Music, and Science), Joel Nagle (Food Technology), and Emily Wood (Child Studies and Mathematics) all achieved First In Course – Stage Five.

First In Course – Stage Four included Joshua Bennett (Geography), Rosalie Grabham (Mathematics), Mia Holmes (Science), Tara Hughes (Visual Art), Joseph Mather (History), Gemma O’Bryan (English, Languages Other Than English and Personal Development, Health and Physical Education) and Emma Patton (Music).

The Sports Awards went to Ladiesha-Lee Capewell (Most Outstanding Female Swimmer), Braith Sloane (Most Outstanding Male Swimmer), Caitlin Keen (Most Outstanding Cricket Player), Bailey Vaeau (Most Outstanding Rugby League Player), Mia Noll (Most Outstanding Netball Player), Riley Keen (Most Outstanding Touch Football Player), Arabella Blewitt (Most Outstanding Female Athlete – Athletics), Riley Keen (Most Outstanding Male Athlete – Athletics), Lara-Lee McRae (Most Outstanding Runner – Cross Country), Riley Keen (Best Junior Cricketer), Ryan Goodsell (Wade Dunn Memorial Rugby League recipient), Ashlee-Nathan Coe (Condobolin Sports Club – Participation in all Sports), Kaiden Atkinson (Central West Tyre Service – Participation in all Sports). Braith Sloane (State Rep Swimming), Jack Jones (State Rep Swimming), Hudson Cartwright (State Rep Swimming), Kaiden Atkinson (State Rep Swimming), Ryan Goodsell (State Rep Swimming), Lara-Lee McCrae (State Rep Cross Country), Caitlin Keen (State Rep Cricket), Swimming Boys All Age Relay (Team of the Year), and Sophie Jones (Excellence in Sportsmanship).

Caitlin Keen was named Sportswoman of the Year and Riley Keen collected Sportsman of the Year.

Students who achieved 100 per cent attendance for the school year were Tyler Bell, John Desiderio and Eliza Saunders.

The Condo Youth Deadly Encouragement Awards went to Lartreka Capewell, Ezekial Coe, Jermaine Davis, Lara-Lee McRae, Billie O’Bryan, Will Perry, Shaylee Saunders and Bailey Vaeau. These awards are given to students in recognition of outstanding accomplishments and contributions.

Specials Awards were also presented to students who contributed to the School in a variety of fields.

Darcy Hope received the AE Press Award for Public Speaking and/or Debating, while Caitlin Keen won the Ampol Best All Rounder Award, which is aimed at encouraging someone who participates in a wide range of school activities.

Emma Buckland was the recipient of the Aurora Award for attaining a Highly Commended in Science and Academic Achievement in English.

Kiara Kendall was given the Australian Defence Force Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award for a Year 10 Student and Caitlin Keen received Australian Defence Force Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award for a Year 12 student.

Amali Haworth and Tyler Perry took home Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Awards, which are given for consistent effort and application at School.

Lorraina O’Dell collected the Arts and Crafts Award. This Award is given to a junior student for outstanding artwork.

Kinsley Wood was presented with the Central West Farming Systems Award for best agricultural student.

The Condobolin CWA Star Award winner was Kiara Harris. This award is given to a female student in Year 10 or 11 for service to the school and community.

Kaiden Atkinson won the Condobolin Local Aboriginal Land Council Award for participation in cultural and/or heritage activities in the local community.

Emily Farr received the Condobolin PAH and I Award for commitment and dedication to agriculture and agriculture events.

The Condobolin Teachers Association Awards went to Suzanna Wright and Joel Nagle, in recognition of a demonstrated commitment to learning over a number of subject areas.

Ryan Goodsell collected the Davis Family Trophy for consistent effort in sport and academic fields.

The Director’s Award went to Jesse Pawsey for overcoming significant adversity through determination and persistence with his application to his studies at Condobolin High School and impressing staff with his genuine determination to succeed.

Catherine McDonald was given the John McLean Award for Drama.

Ladeisha-Lee Capewell received the John Thorpe Memorial Award, which is given as encouragement for the most improved sportsperson.

Tara Hughes won the Kiacatoo CWA Award, which is given to a junior girl (Years Seven to Nine) for service to school and community.

Eliza Saunders won the Lachlan Arts Council Book Prize for the most improved student in Creative Arts.

Erroll Packham received the Lions Club Award, which is given to a junior boy for service to school and community.

The Mim Helby Memorial Achievement Award was won by Emma Patton. This award is for a student who volunteers in the school and local community. Always tries their best and displays a positive attitude and school spirit.

Emma Buckland took home the Rotary Personality of the Year prize. This Award is given to a Year 10 student who is outstanding in sport and cultural activities and who has gained respect of teachers and students throughout the school years.

Rosalie Grabham secured the Skyler Leigh Encouragement Award. This is given to a student who quietly and conscientiously achieves consistent results across a range of subjects.

Will Perry and Ian Nash were the recipients of the Vocational Education Outstanding Student Awards. These are given to outstanding HSC students in a vocational course.

Charli Coe, Summer Davis, Ernest Peterson, Jermaine Davis, Lartreka Capewell, and Shaylee Suanders all received Wiradjuri Encouragement Awards.

Brycen Porter was given the Yawarra Aboriginal Corporation Award for sporting, cultural and community contributions.

Sam Cunningham collected the Robin and Anne Sanderson Bursary. This is given to a responsible community minded individual who is willing to help in the community or around the school.

Laura Waller was named the 2020 Lachlan Access Program DUX and was also announced as the Condobolin High School Year 12 DUX for 2020. She also received the Noel Bell Memorial Bursary.

Billie O’Bryan won the AA Blatch Award. This is given to a student in Year 11 for outstanding achievement, leadership, citizenship and sportsmanship.

Caitlin Keen took home the Warwick Glen Memorial Trophy, which is given for outstanding achievement, leadership, citizenship and sportsmanship.

The Year 12 Graduating Class of 2021 were Darcy Hope (School Captain), Caitlin Keen (School Captain), Shaylee Saunders (Vice-Captain), Brittany Jones (Vice-Captain), Taieshia Capewell, Chantelle Dargin, Cailin Glasson, Tahlia Haworth, Marissa Hoskins, Kyseha Primmer and Molly Stubberfield.

