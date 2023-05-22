CHS STUDENTS RECOGNISED AT PRESENTATION NIGHT

Condobolin High School held their annual Presentation Night on 14 December at the Condobolin RSL Club.

The Acknowledgement to Country was given by Corey Herbert, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

Mrs Wendy Scarce then gave the Principal’s Address. The presentation of Academic Awards then began.

The First In Course – HSC accolades are awarded to students who achieved first place in the year in a course, or best achievement in a VET course. Students who achieve First in Course for the Lachlan Access Program (LAP) may be based at one of the other LAP schools.

These students received these awards: Kaiden Atkinson (HSC Numeracy CEC), Lartreka Capewell (HSC Sport, Lifestyle and Recreation Studies), Kiara Harris (HSC Business Studies and HSC Music 1), Billie O’Bryan (HSC Aboriginal Studies, HSC Food Technology and HSC Mathematics Standard 2), Mia Noll (HSC Community and Family Studies), and Kinsley Wood (HSC VET Primary Industries – Most Outstanding Student).

Emma Buckland (Preliminary Legal Studies), Xavier Grimshaw (Preliminary Music 1), Amali Haworth (Preliminary Industrial Technology), Corey Herbert (Preliminary Visual Art), Ella Hope (Preliminary English Advanced), Kiara Kendall (Preliminary Agriculture), Catherine McDonald (Preliminary Ancient History, Preliminary Biology and Preliminary Modern History), Joel Nagle (Preliminary Sport, Lifestyle and Recreation Studies) and Eliza Saunders (Preliminary Exploring Early Childhood – Equal First In Course) received First in Course -Preliminary awards.

In Stage Five, the First in Course Awards went to Sam Cunningham (Design and Technology – STEM), Allan Folkers (Information Software Technologies), Ryan Goodsell (Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Physical Activity and Sports Studies, Industrial Technology Metal and Industrial Technology Timber), Tara Hughes (Agriculture), Sarah Maurice (Visual Arts), Emma Patton (Geography, History and Food Technology), Emily Wood (Science, Child Studies, Mathematics and Music).

Joshua Bennett (Year 8 Technology), Rosalie Grabham (Geography, Mathematics, Science, English – Equal First, Visual Art, History, and Music), Justin McDonald (Year 7 Technology), Triston Ross (Personal Development, Health and Physical Education) and Madison Scarce (English – Equal First) were recognized with Stage Four First in Course Awards.

Special Awards, given to students who contribute to the School in a variety of fields were also given out.

The Australian Defence Force Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award – Year 10 went to Ryan Goodsell. In Year 12 this award went to Billie O’Bryan.

Taleah Capewell and Tyler Perry won the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Award which are given for consistent effort and application at school.

Jaden Glasson received the Arts and Crafts Award, which is given to a junior student for outstanding artwork.

The Central West Farming Systems for the best Agricultural student went to Kiara Kendall.

Adalline Abella received the Condobolin CWA Star Award, which is given to a female student in Year 10 or 11 for service to the School and community.

The Condobolin Local Aboriginal Land Council Award for participation in cultural and/or heritage activities in the local community went to Ernest Peterson.

Emma Patton was recognised with the Condobolin PAH and I Association Award for commitment and dedication to agriculture and agricultural events.

The Condobolin Teachers Association Awards went to Rosalie Grabham and Xavier Grimshaw. These awards are given in recognition of a demonstrated commitment to learning over a number of subject areas.

Hudson Cartwright was the recipient of the Davis Family Trophy, which is awarded for consistent effort in sport and academic fields.

The Director’s Award went to Corey Herbert. This Award is given to a student who overcomes significant adversity through determination and persistence to their studies at Condobolin High School, and who impresses staff with genuine determination to succeed.

Gemma O’Bryan won the Kiacatoo CWA Award, which is given to a junior girl (Year seven to nine) for service to the school and community.

The Lachlan Arts Council Book Prizes went to Ladiesha-Lee Capewell and Eliza Saunders for being the most improved students in creative arts.

Hudson Cartwright won the Lions Club Award. This is given to a junior boy (year seven to nine) for service to the school and community.

The Mim Helby Memorial Achievement Award went to Suzanna Wright. The Award is presented to a student who volunteers in the school and local community, and always tries their best and displays a positive attitude and school spirit.

Amber Carr and Barry Tollemache were recognised with the Parents and Citizens Awards. These Awards are given for effort and application across all areas of the school.

The Rueben F Scarf Award recipient was Joel Nagle. This Award is given to a student who demonstrates persistence and dedication to their education.

Tara Hughes and Breanna O’Neill won the Robin and Anne Sanderson Bursaries. These Awards are given to responsible community minded individuals who are willing to help in the community or around the school.

The Rotary Citizen of the Year went to Ryan Goodsell. This Award is given to a Year 10 student who is outstanding in sport and cultural activities and who had gained the respect of teachers and students throughout the school years.

Taya Donovan was the recipient of the Skyler Leigh Encouragement Award, This Award is given to a student who quietly and conscientiously achieves consistent results across a range of subjects.

The Victor Chang – DOE (Victor Change Cardiac Research Institute Year 11 Science Award – DET) went to Catherine McDonald.

Kinsley Wood won the Vocational Education Outstanding Student Award. This is given to an outstanding HSC student in a Vocational Course.

The Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation Award (for participation in Wiradjuri Cultural Activities) went to the Aboriginal Boys Dance Group of Ernie Peterson, Errol Packham, Ashlee-Nathan Coe, Braith Sloane, Ezekiel Sauerbier, Levi Johnson, Quarn Colliss, Brody Vaeau, Nate Vincent, Joseph Packham and Rashard Kirby.

The Wiradjuri Encouragement Awards went to Brody Vaeau (Year 7), Taleah Capewell (Year 8), Shauri-Lee Taylor (Year 9), Mackayalah Thomson (Year 10), Jermaine Davis (Year 11) and Quanika Colliss (Year 12).

Azieha Wighton won the Yawarra Aboriginal Corporation Award for sporting, cultural and community contributions.

The Lachlan Access Program DUX for 2021 was Caitlin Keen. Caitlin also was named as Condobolin High School Year 12 2021 DUX.

The Condobolin RSL Noel Bell Memorial Bursary went to Caitlin Keen.

Corey Herbert was recognized with the AA Blatch Award, which is given to a student in Year 11 for outstanding achievement, leadership, citizenship, and sportsmanship.

The Warwick Glen Memorial Trophy for outstanding achievement, leadership, citizenship, and sportsmanship went to Billie O’Bryan.

Sporting Awards were presented to those who excelled in athletics, swimming, cross country, cricket and so much more.

Taya Donovan was named Most Outstanding Female Swimmer, and Braith Sloane received the Most Outstanding Male Swimmer.

Mia Noll collected the Most Outstanding Female Athlete (Athletics), while Triston Ross won the Most Outstanding Male Athlete (Athletics).

Most Outstanding Runner (Cross Country) went to Mark Whitla. Triston Ross also picked up the Best Junior Cricketer trophy.

Riley Keen was named Most Outstanding Cricket Player and Ryan Goodsell Most Outstanding Touch Football Player.

Most Outstanding Rugby League Player was Braith Sloane. He also won the Condobolin Sports Club Award for participation in all sports.

Triston Ross was given the Central West Tyre Service (Participation in all sports) Award. Ryan Goodsell was recognized with the Excellence in Sportsmanship Award.

Nate Vincent (Swimming, Athletics), Hudson Cartwright (Swimming), Braith Sloane (Swimming, Athletics, Under 15s Western Rugby League), Ryan Goodsell (Swimming, Cricket), Mark Whitla (Cross Country), Isaiah Richards (Athletics), Kyron Nixon (Athletics), Triston Ross (Athletics), Riley Keen (Athletics, Cricket), Mia Noll (Athletics) all received Awards for being State Representatives in sport.

The Wade Dunn Memorial Rugby League Trophy went to Triston Ross. Triston was also recognised with the John Thorpe Memorial Award for Most Improved Sportsperson.

The 4×100 metres Relay (Athletics) squad of Nate Vincent, Kyron Nixon, Triston Ross and Braith Sloane were announced as Team of the Year.

Braith Sloane won Sportsman of the Year and Mia Noll received Sportswoman of the Year.

Condobolin High School, finished the Presentation Night by acknowledging and thanking all the individuals, clubs and businesses for their support throughout 2022.