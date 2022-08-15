CHS STUDENTS LEARN TRADITIONAL ART OF WEAVING

On Monday, 25 July Condobolin High School Stage Six Visual Arts students had the opportunity to learn the traditional art of weaving using natural and recycled materials. Lanny Mackenzie and Mary Wighton ran the workshop sharing their knowledge and experiences with the students. “Students were highly engaged and made some fantastic baskets and placemats,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Both artists and students had their baskets and other woven items on display at the special NAIDOC Assembly, held on Wednesday, 27 July. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.