CHS STUDENTS LEARN ABOUT FARM VEHICLE SAFETY

On Thursday, 12 October seven Condobolin High School students studying Primary Industries headed to Dubbo to complete Day One of their Farm Vehicle Safety Training. “All the students worked hard to complete the theory work by lunch to then have some fun learning how to safely manoeuvre quad bikes around an obstacle course in the afternoon!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “They are all very excited for Day Two where there’s more quad bike riding and then driving side-by-sides and learning how to load and unload these vehicles safely.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.