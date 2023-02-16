CHS STUDENTS EXPERIENCE THE WORK PLACE

Condobolin High School Year 10 students undertook Work Experience with local businesses recently. Work experience can help students refine their choice of electives and further learning. It’s also an opportunity to find out what jobs are really like, make contact with employers and put classroom theory into practice. “A massive thank you to the Condobolin community for taking our students for Work Experience,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “A huge thank you to the businesses that took on extra students.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.