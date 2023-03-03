CHS STUDENTS DISCOVER UNIVERSITY THROUGH EXCURSION

The Lachlan Access Program (LAP) enjoyed a University excursion last week. Twenty students and four staff from Ungarie Central, Lake Cargelligo Central and Condobolin High, travelled to Wagga, Canberra and Wollongong to learn about ‘Life at Uni’ including entry requirements, courses, accommodation, support and social activities. On Tuesday, 14 February they toured Charles Sturt University Wagga Wagga and on Wednesday, 15 February they visited the University of Canberra. Other activities included Tenpin Bowling and a tour of the Wollongong. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.