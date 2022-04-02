CHS STUDENTS CHOSEN FOR PULSE ALIVE

Condobolin’s Kiara Harris and Darcy Hope represented their school and wider community at the PULSE Alive performance.

They both gained selection after a lengthy audition. Pulse Alive is a large-scale performing arts event, celebrating talented students from NSW public schools in Greater Sydney and beyond. It provided opportunities in music, dance, visual arts and public speaking to students from all over the state.

The event was designed to provide an opportunity for those schools who would have normally participated in the Arts Alive Primary Choral Concerts or the PULSE Concert, while also expanding the event to cater for hundreds of additional students around the state.

Kiara (Year 12) was selected as a Featured Artist who performed in both a solo and group capacity. Kiara was kept busy over January and February attending many rehearsals in Sydney to prepare for the Arena Spectacular.

Darcy (Year 12 2021) was selected to be the voice of the evening. Darcy took up the challenge of compering all of the performances and introducing the amazing talent on show from NSW Public Schools.

Kiara and Darcy performed at the Ken Rosewall Arena on Monday, 14 March and Tuesday, 15 March.

“We are so proud of their efforts,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.