CHS STUDENTS BEGIN SBAT’S WITH LOCAL BUSINESSES

A number of Condobolin High School students have begun School Based Traineeships with businesses and organisations in Condobolin.

School-based apprenticeships and traineeships (SBATs) are more than just part-time jobs – they’re a great way to set up students for the career they want whilst they are completing their Higher School Certificate (HSC).

Eliza Saunders has started her School Based Apprenticeship in Allied Health at Western NSW Local Health. She began on her new journey on Monday, 7 March.

Holly is undertaking her School Based Apprenticeship with Lachlan Children Services. She has already learned many new skills including assisting with feeding the children.

Layla has commenced her School Based Apprenticeship with JS Wellness and Beauty. She is excited to be gaining knowledge and learning new skills. Josh Thompson has begun his traineeship with Brayden Davis at the Willowbend Sports Centre 2877. He is learning about all aspects of the facility and is eager to gain an all-encompassing understanding of how the gym operates.

On Thursday, 10 March through a zoom session Jesse Pawsey signed up for a School Based Apprenticeship with O’Connors. As part of the Apprenticeship Jesse is undertaking a Certificate lll in Agricultural Mechanical Technology in Wagga.

SBATs are available to all Year 10, 11 and 12 high school students in NSW. They allow students to commence an apprenticeship or complete a traineeship while at school.

A school-based apprenticeship or traineeship combines paid work, training and school; and as well as an industry recognised national qualification you will gain credit towards the HSC.

Some apprenticeships and traineeships can contribute towards the ATAR. When the formal training component of the apprenticeship or traineeship has been successfully completed, a qualification will be issued to the apprentice or trainee by the Registered Training Organisation. Evidence of successful completion of the on-the-job training will be a letter from the employer confirming that the apprentice or trainee has completed their term of employment and has attained skills and knowledge to industry standard. When both the formal and on-the-job training has been successfully completed, apprentices and trainees receive a Certificate of Proficiency issued by Training Services NSW.