CHS STATE SWIMMING

Condobolin High School swimmers attended the NSW State Swimming Titles on Thursday, 31 March. “Congratulations to our brilliant swimmers at State swimming!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Braith Sloane had an outstanding individual race in the 50 metres and the 16 years boys relay team, Hudson Cartwright, Nate Vincent, Braith Sloane, Ryan Goodsell (Above), took more than four seconds off their time. “Great job boys – we are very proud of the way you represented yourselves and our school!” the post concluded. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.