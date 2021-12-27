CHS STAFF SAY FOND FAREWELL TO TREVOR AFTER 12 YEARS

Condobolin High School said a fond farewell to Trevor Thorpe recently. The event was held at the Condobolin Sports Club. Trevor has worked at Condobolin High School for 12 years. All the staff wished Trevor all the best in his new endeavours.

Image Above: Rachael Waller, Judith Davis, Tracey Stubberfield, Leanne Kuhn, Sonya Keeley, Fiona Doyle, Trevor Thorpe, Lindy Moon, David Scarce, Wendy Scarce, Kathy Cowled, Emma Judd and Ruth Allen had a great time at the farewell dinner. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.