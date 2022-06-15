CHS SRC REPRESENTATIVES RECOGNISED

Condobolin High School held a special assembly to recognise students who become part of the Student Representative Council (SRC) on Thursday, 26 May.

Hunter Collins, Brody Vaeau, Rashard Kirby and Tamera Kirby will represent Year Seven in the SRC.

In Year Eight, the SRC representatives are Kiara Roussety, Jonah Grimshaw, Maddi Scarce and Triston Ross.

Arabella Blewitt, Gemma O’Bryan, Emma Patton and Tara Hughes will represent Year Nine.

In Year 10, the SRC representatives are Ryan Goodsell, Mhegan McDonald and Emily Wood.

Eliza Saunders, Corey Herbert, Xavier Grimshaw, Catherine McDonald and Emma Buckland will represent Year 11.

In Year 12, the SRC representatives are Kaiden Atkinson, Billie O’Bryan, Kiara Harris, Kinsley Wood, Matthew Brasnett and Jarrod Farr.

Principal Wendy Scarce and educator Anne Earney presented the SRC badges.

The assembly also recognised recipients of Condobolin Returned Services League Scholarships and Condobolin Returned Services League Sub-Branch Scholarships.

Emily Wood and Mhegan McDonald were awarded the Condobolin Returned Services League Scholarships, while Kiara Harris, Xavier Grimshaw and Billie O’Bryan received Condobolin Returned Services League Sub-Branch Scholarships.

The Scholarships were presented by Vice President of the Condobolin Returned Services League Sub-branch Michael Wighton.