CHS SRC LEADING THE WAY

Condobolin High School participated in Youth Week celebrations with a fundraising event in support of the LGBTQIA+ community organisation Minus18 on Thursday, 27 April. Students were treated to a cake stall and cushion concert with our students performing during breaks. “What a fantastic and unique initiative! Well done to our SRC!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Through a preventative model of mental health support, Minus18 tackles social isolation by creating fun-filled spaces where LGBTQIA+ young people belong and are celebrated. They are committed to transforming communities through LGBTQIA+ training, resources, and digital campaigns that enable others to champion inclusivity – no matter their location. Minus18 believes in equipping young people with the skills they need to be at the forefront of driving change. Youth are at the forefront of every one of their programs and they want to nurture and empower the next generation of LGBTQIA+ leaders. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.