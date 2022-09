The Condobolin High School Show Team have been very busy of late. The team went to the Bedgerabong Show, where they had a great time taking part in the event. They then headed to Duboo to take part in the NSW School Merino Wether Challenge. They learned many skills and made some new friends. Following their excurison to Dubbo, the Show Team made their way to the 2022 Condobolin Show.