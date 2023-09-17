CHS SEMESTER ONE CELEBRATION ASSEMBLY

Condobolin High School held their Semester One Celebration Assembly on Thursday, 20 July.

The event recognised the dedication of students towards pursuing excellence in all aspects of school life.

Jalanah Read and Indi Lemmon gave the Acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the Principal’s Address by Mrs Wendy Scarce.

Academic Recognition Awards are presented for recognition of consistent levels of excellence in all subjects.

In Year Seven, Academic Recognition Awards went to Bella Bilbow, Chad Cunningham, Rachel Grimmond, Kyarah-Leigh Haworth, Charles Patton, Raquel Read, Sienna Smith, Jack Speer and Tahlia Windsor. Mr Shannon handed out the Year Seven Awards.

Alyssa Anson, Yasmine Brown, Ann Coe, Scout Collins, Preston Jackson, Joseph Packham, Vanessa Smith, Olivia Thorp and Callan Venables received the Year Eight Academic Recognition Awards. The Awards were presented by Miss Pousini.

The Year Nine Academic Recognition Awards were attained by Taleah Capewell, Shayleen Coe, Rosalie Grabham, Diedre O’Dell, Triston Ross and Keely Sallows. Miss Umbers presented these Awards.

In Year 10, Tyler Bell, Arabella Blewitt, Hudson Cartwright, Willow Devlin, Emily Miles, Gemma O’Bryan, Lorraina O’Dell, Lachlan Richards, Braith Sloane and Shauri-Lee Taylor collected the Academic Recognition Awards. They were presented by Miss Peace.

Cody Barby, Ladeisha-Lee Capewell and Adam Dykes received the Academic Recognition Awards for Year 11. Miss Wadsworth handed out these Awards.

The Year 12 Academic Recognition Awards went to Halle B-Williams, Kiara Kendall and Catherine McDonald. Miss Wadsworth handed out these Awards.

The Pursuit of Excellence Awards were presented next.

Pursuit of Excellence Awards are given to students who show consistent levels of effort and application.

Mrs Scarce handed out the Stage Four Pursuit of Excellence Awards. Recipients were (Year Seven) Georgia Clemson, Joshua Grimmond, Ryan Nagle and Alexander Stevenson; (Year Eight) Jack Johnson, Tamera Kirby, Keiron Nixon-Croaker, Zane Perry and Susan Riach.

The Year Nine Pursuit of Excellence Awards went to Jonah Grimshaw, Sadie Haworth and Mischa Preuss; In Year 10 the winners of the Pursuit of Excellence Awards were Summer Davis, Emma Patton and Suzanna Wright. These awards were presented by Mr Crammond.

Mrs Scarce handed out the Year 11 Pursuit of Excellence Awards. The recipients were Sam Cunningham, Lillian Davis and Alkira Weatherall-McGrath. Sara Dootson, Ella Hope, Sienna Imrie and Joel Nagle received the Year 12 Pursuit of Excellence Awards.

Mrs Hughes then presented the Semester One Attendance Awards. These went to Chad Cunningham and Tahlia Windsor (Year Seven); Andrew Buckland, Jada Reardon, Indianna Saddler, Amelia Small, Brody Vaeau and Callan Venables (Year Eight); Joshua Bennett, Jonah Grimshaw, Holly McCarten, Alice Packham, Stephanie Riach and Keely Sallows (Year Nine); Montana Piercy (Year 10); Sam Cunningham, Ernest Peterson and Barry Tollemache (Year 11); and Adalline Abella, Daniel Gile and Joel Nagle (Year 12).

It was then time to announce the Age Champions Awards for Swimming, Cross Country and Athletics. Mrs Worland presented these Awards.

First up to be presented was the Swimming Age Champions.

The 12 Years Girl Champion was Raquel Read; the 12 Years Boy Champion was Alexander Stevenson.

Rachel Grimmond took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Tyler Dargin collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Taya Donovan was named Girl Champion, and Preston Jackson was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Keely Sallows was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Ashton Frost 15 Years Boy Champion.

The 16 Years Girl Champion was Emma Patton, while Hudson Cartwright was the 16 Years Boy Champion.

Kiara Kendall won the Open Girl Champion, with Ryan Goodsell taking out the Open Boy Champion.

The Cross Country Age Champions were recognised next.

The 12 Years Boy Champion was Eli Heffernan.

Isabella Pawsey took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Jack Speer collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Georgia Clemson was named Girl Champion, and Joshua Bennett was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Charli Coe was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Lachlan Pawsey 15 Years Boy Champion.

The 16 Years Girl Champion was Emma Patton.

Ryan Goodsell took out the Open Boy Champion.

The winners of the Athletics Age Champions were then presented.

The 12 Years Girl Champion was Raquel Read; the 12 Years Boy Champion was Eli Heffernan.

Rachel Grimmond took home 13 Years Girl Champion, while Baden Riley collected 13 Years Boy Champion.

In the 14 Years category, Ava Roberts was named Girl Champion, and Nate Vincent was 14 Years Boy Champion.

Charli Coe was named 15 Years Girl Champion, and Braith Sloane 15 Years Boy Champion.

The 16 Years Girl Champion was Emma Patton, while Hudson Cartwright was the 16 Years Boy Champion.

Kiara Kendall won the Open Girl Champion, with Sam Cunningham taking out the Open Boy Champion.

Parents and carers joined staff and students for morning tea at the conclusion of the event.