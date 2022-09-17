CHS RSPCA FUNDRAISER

The Condobolin High School (CHS) staff have been busy getting their bake on.

On Wednesday, 17 August they raised money for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) with a cupcake baking and decorating competition, photography competition and ‘Snakes in a Jar’ guessing competition.’

After outstanding efforts, kindly judged by the School’s Senior Student Leadership Team, winners were announced, with the staff raising an exceptional $548.

Mrs Debbie Chambers won ‘The Best Decorated Cupcake’ category with her design featuring rabbits. Ms Adriana (Narn) Pangas won the ‘Best Tasting’ section for her vanilla and blueberry creations.

Sherrie Clemson won the Best Black and White Photograph, as well as the Cutest Photograph category. The Funniest Photo was won by a group effort including Ms Emily Peace, Miss Jess Borsovszky, Mr James Logan (BJ) and Mr Adam Quinn.

Mrs Belinda Coe was the lucky winner of the ‘Snakes in a Jar’ guessing competition and Miss Tegan Keen won the 50 square raffle.