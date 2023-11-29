CHS REFLECTS AT REMEMBRANCE DAY SERVICE

At 11am on 11 November 1918, fighting in the First World War came to an end. Over 100 years later Australia pauses for a minute at 11am to remember the service and sacrifice of our nation’s Veterans.

Condobolin High School honoured those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during their service with a Remembrance Day Commemorative Service on Friday, 10 November.

The tradition of stopping at 11am started on the very first Anniversary of Armistice Day in 1919 and has continued for over 100 years. This year marks the 105th Anniversary of the First World War Armistice, where a peace settlement was signed to end four years of brutal conflict.

Almost 62,000 Australians died fighting for our freedom and in service of our Nation. 2023 is the 78th Anniversary of the end of the Second World War and we also take this opportunity to acknowledge the service of our living Veterans from WW2 and those who have passed defending our Nation.

Together we remember.