CHS RAISING AWARNESS OF AUTISM

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School and its students are making sure every step counts in helping create a world where no-one on the autism spectrum is left behind.

The School along with Brycen Porter, Tyler Perry and Ahriyah Porter, along with MCAT teacher Steve Maier and Charlotte and James Porter hosted a barbecue on Thursday, 25 March, to raise awareness of autism and to fundraise.

Brycen even participated in the ‘Walk for Autism’, where he challenged himself to walk 10,000 steps a day for eight days from 21 March to 28 March. This is the third year Brycen has taken part in the event.

On the Walk for Autism website (https://www.walkforautism.org.au/) is says people on the autism spectrum see, hear, feel and experience the world differently.

“Trying to cope with the everyday can cause stress and anxiety and prevent people on the autism spectrum from fully participating in the world around them – leading to feelings of isolation and exclusion,” the website explains.

“Differences in social communication, strong interests and repetitive behaviours mean interacting with others can often be unpredictable and confusing.

“Being over-or under-sensitive to sounds, touch, tastes, smells or light can cause sensory overload and make physical and social situations challenging.

“By taking part in Walk for autism, you will help break down the barriers that keep people excluded and provide the best opportunities for people on the autism spectrum to engage, participate and thrive in the world around them.”

They urge the community to learn and do more in relation to understanding autism.

“It’s up to all of us to adapt our behaviour, perspectives and environments to be inclusive of all people. Some of the best opportunities for people on the autism spectrum are provided when the people surrounding them make some adjustments,” the website states.