CHS RAISE FUNDS

Condobolin High School Student Representative Council (SRC) held a fundraising cake stall for the Cancer Council’s Biggest Morning Tea on Tuesday, 25 May. The total raised was $737.00. Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea is a community event that raises vital funds to make a big difference for those impacted by cancer.

Money raised helps fund vital research and ensure people with cancer and their loved ones could access the support they need. Some $2.8 million was raised by Biggest Morning Tea hosts in 2020, despite the effect of COVID-19.

Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.