Condobolin High School students attended the Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service NAIDOC Day on Friday, 20 October. “They were involved in several activities and had lots of fun,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “It was a pleasure for these students to participate and experience their culture. “They were presented with novelty bags, met the Elders, and enjoyed a BBQ lunch. They had a remarkable day.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.