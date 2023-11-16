CHS OPEN LEAGUE TAG TEAM PLAY WELL

On Tuesday, 24 October the Condobolin High School Open Girls League Tag team travelled to Red Bend to compete in a Gala Day. “In very hot conditions (with very friendly flies!) the girls played three games throughout the day,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “We went down in the first game 0-12 to Orange Anglican Grammar School, won the second game 18-0 against Red Bend Catholic College and unfortunately the last game against Parkes High School was called off due to an injury on the field mid game. “The girls improved as the day progressed and they displayed great teamwork and sportsmanship while making Condobolin High School proud! “Well done girls and a special thankyou to Colleen (Campbell) for coaching us.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.