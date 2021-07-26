CHS ON THE BALL

On Wednesday, June 23 the Condobolin High School Years 9/10 Boys Netball Team travelled to Orange to play in the Western Carnival. In what was a typical freezing winter’s day in Orange, the boys played hard against some tough competition from Dubbo, Orange, Cobar, Broken Hill and Grenfell. They managed to get away with four wins and three losses. Well done boys! Special mention to Sophie Jones who travelled across as our Referee for the day, and Mrs Belinda Coe and Mr Joshua Stevens who stepped in as Coaches.

Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.