CHS NAIDOC CELEBRATION ASSEMBLY

Condobolin High School held their NAIDOC Week Celebration Assembly on Wednesday, 26 July.

Students were recognised for their academic, sporting, cultural and community contributions.

Mrs Beryl Powell delivered the Welcome to Country and the Acknowledgment of Country was done by Jalanah Read and Indianna Lemmon.

Mrs Wendy Scarce gave the Principal’s Address.

The Galari Bila Waga Dhaanys Group performed several traditional dances. This was followed by the NAIDOC speech which was given by Summer Davis and Tayla Venables.

This was followed by the presentation of the NAIDOC Awards.

Academic Excellence Awards went to Andrew Buckland, Ann Coe, Summer Davis, Gemma O’Bryan, Amelia Pearson, Callan Venables, Emma Buckland, Shayleen Coe, Corey Herbert, Joseph Packham and Alexander Stevenson. Students who received these awards worked consistently to achieve above average results in a KLA and complete all work to the best of their ability. Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy presented these awards.

Shayla Baker, Emma Buckland, Tattrearna Capewell, Summer Davis, Corey Herbert, Amali Haworth and Braith Sloane received the Excellence in Leadership accolades. These students through their words and actions demonstrate a high level of leadership and consistently set a great example for their peers. Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy presented these awards.

Steven Capewell, Gemma O’Bryan, Errol Packham, Joseph Packham and Ernest Peterson collected Outstanding Contribution to the Community Awards. These students consistently contribute to the Condobolin community through volunteering, sporting or cultural efforts. Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy presented these awards.

The Culture and Heritage Awards went to Keiron Nixon-Croker, Willow Devlin, Jason Kirby, Kyron Nixon, Deidre O’Dell, Errol Packham, Joseph Packham, Ernest Peterson and Jalanah Read. These students show a genuine interest in Aboriginal Culture and actively seek to improve their knowledge and understanding through academic, dance, art, language, or music. Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy presented these awards.

Tyler Dargin, Taya Donovan, Rowan Powell, Raquel Read and Briath Sloane were recognised with Sporting Excellence Awards. These students have achieved at a high level in one or more sporting endeavours. Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy presented these awards.

Encouragement Awards went to Ryan Baker, Taleah Capewell, Layla Colliss, Tyler Dargin, Amali Haworth, Mason Johnson, William Morgan, Raquel Read, Kiera Stevenson, Callan Venables, Alkira Weatherall-McGrath, Bella Bilbow, Charli Coe, Quarn Colliss, Jaden Glasson, Preston Jackson, Tamera Kirby, Lorraina O’Dell, Baden Riley, Shauri-Lee Taylor and Azieha Wighton. These were presented by Mrs Belinda Coe.

In appreciation for their commitment and contribution to NAIDOC Week, Summer Davis, Tamera Kirby, Susan Riach, Callan Venables, Eli Heffernan, Gemma O’Bryan, Triston Ross and Tayla Venables all received Appreciation Awards. As part of NAIDOC Week celebrations students spoke with Elders and wrote a report on what they learned. This was showcased at the Assembly through a display and power point presentation.

The Principal’s Award was awarded to Braith Sloane. He achieved at an outstanding level in all areas of school life.

Tyler Dargin and Amali Haworth received the AECG Awards. These students have demonstrated consistent effort and application to all school endeavours. They are nominated by the AECG and were presented by Condobolin AECG President Marion Packham.

A special part of the Assembly was the Signing of the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) Partnership Agreement, which was done by Principal Mrs Wendy Scarce and Condobolin AECG President Marion Packham.

The AECG Agreement artwork was designed by artist and Condobolin High School Student Support Officer Belinda Coe. She also designed the artwork for the new Welcome to Country and Acknowledgement to Country banners that will take pride of place at school functions and events.

Condobolin High School Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy along with Elders Sheila Drew, Anna Dargin, Dick Richards, Beryl Powell, and Bonnie Merrit cut the NAIDOC Week celebratory cake.

Students, educators, and special guests were then able to enjoy a barbecue lunch. The day was completed with a sporting afternoon featuring Indigenous games.