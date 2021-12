During week five of Term Two Mrs Thomas’ Condobolin High School cooking class made Thai Chicken cakes. As a bit of fun, the class was challenged to present their dish and get Principal Mrs Wendy Scarce to taste it. The food was judged on three categories – presentation, taste and execution. All dishes were well received and presented differently.

Image Credits: Condobolin High School Newsletter, 2021 Term Four, Week Three – Page 6.