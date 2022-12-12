CHS HOLDS CULTURAL WORKSHOP

Condobolin High School held a two-day Cultural Workshop recently that was open to all students, staff and the community. It was held to educate the awareness around Youth Suicide Prevention and Mental Health. The day was opened with the Welcome to Country by Mrs Beryl Powell and facilitated by GARAWANYA CULTURAL INCURSION. Many activities were enjoyed including Wiradjuri Dance, Song Writing, Didgeridoo and Hip Hop Workshops. “We would like to thank the Garawanya Cultural Incursion, Mrs Beryl Powell, Mrs Scarce, Mrs Hughes, Sheree Brandy, students and staff for participating in this amazing workshop,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.