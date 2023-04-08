CHS EXPLORE LAKE COWAL GOLD MINE

On Monday, 6 March Condobolin High School Year 11 students participated in an excursion to Lake Cowal Gold Mine. They were also joined by students from Lake Cargelligo, Tullibigeal, Ungarie and West Wyalong. Miss Pawsey, Mrs Small and Mrs Doyle looked after the Condobolin students. Students got to chat with geologists, electricians, and machine operators about working at the Mine and learned about all the possible job opportunities. “A bus tour around the Mine enabled students to see just how huge the pit actually is. The utes driving around in it looked like toy cars!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Highlights of the day included holding a 10-kilogram bar of gold and getting to sit in a giant dump truck.” Other interesting facts the students learned was that each dump truck tyre costs $51,000, the dump truck itself costs $4,000,000 and Lake Cowal employs almost 500 people. “We had a great day and are very grateful to Lake Cowal for the experience,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.