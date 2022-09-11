CHS EXCEL AT WESTERN ATHLETICS CARNIVAL

Condobolin High School had 14 students attend the Western Region Athletics Carnival on Friday, 5 August.

Held in Barden Park at Dubbo, Condobolin High School students excelled, with seven of them qualifying for the NSW CHSSA Athletics Carnival to be held at Sydney this month.

Isaiah Richards (High Jump), Nate Vincent (100 metres, High Jump, Long Jump, Discus and Relay), Kyron Nixon (Relay), Triston Ross (High Jump, Relay), Braith Sloane (200 metres, Shot Put, Relay), Riley Keen (200 metres, Long jump, Shot put, Discus) and Mia Noll (High Jump) will all make the journey to Sydney.

“Well done to all students who represented on the day. You were wonderful representatives of our school and produced some outstanding results,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Congratulations to those students who have progressed to the NSWCHSSA Athletics Championships at Homebush, we wish them all the best.”