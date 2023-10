On Monday, 18 September Condobolin High School held their Year 12 Disco to farewell the class of 2023. Students dressed up in their brightest outfits to embrace the Neon Theme of the evening. RnB Hip Hop also featured on the night. Those who attended had enjoyed much fun and merriment. It was a bittersweet moment, with everyone saying goodbye to the Year 12 class, who have now finished 13 years of schooling. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.