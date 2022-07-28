CHS DEVELOPING FUTURE LEADERS

Recently, Condobolin High School student leaders from Year 7 to Year 12 spent the day developing their own perspectives on leadership, team building and considering ways they can contribute to the experience of school for all students. They were joined for a short time by student leaders from Condobolin Public School and it was an experience facilitated by Burn Bright. “All students gained valuable insights into leadership on the day, and we look forward to seeing their action plans take flight over the coming months!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.