CHS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONS

By Melissa Blewitt.

Condobolin High School held their annual Cross Country event at the SRA Grounds on 31 March.

Students displayed great sportsmanship and determination to complete the course.

Samuel Kissane was the 12 Years Boy Age Champion, while Joshua Bennett was Runner Up. Sadie Haworth was the 12 Years Girl Age Champion, with Lara-Lee McRae securing Runner Up.

The 13 Years Age Boy Champion was Triston Ross with Lachlan Pawsey the Runner Up. Charli Coe was named 13 Years Girl Age Champion, and Taleah Capewell Runner Up.

Hudson Cartwright won the 14 Years Age Boys Champion title, with Brycen Porter the Runner Up. Emma Patton took out the 14 Years Girl Age Champion, while Arabella Blewitt was Runner Up.

The 15 Years Boy Age Champion was Ryan Goodsell, with Bailey Vaeau the Runner Up. Lillian Davis claimed the 15 Years Girl Age Champion, while Eliza Saunders was Runner Up.

In the 16 Years Age Champion category, there was a tie between Kaiden Atkinson, Ashlee-Nathan Coe and Mark Whitla. Kinsley Wood was crowned 16 Years Girl Age Champion and Kiara Kendall was Runner Up.

Tyreece Dargin was named the 17 Years Plus Age Champion, with Jamahl Coe Runner Up. Lartreka Capewell was the 17 Years Plus Girls Champion, while Taieshia Capewell was the Runner Up.

Students who qualified for Western Cross Country will be notified in Term Two.