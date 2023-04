On Tuesday, 28 March Condobolin High School hosted Cobar in the Under 14s Rugby League. The team was eager to take to the field, warming up well in advance of the planned start to the game. “The Condo boys had a fantastic first half of the game, scoring 32 points and conceding none,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Their second half was also successful with them taking the score to 42 points, and conceding one try.” Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.