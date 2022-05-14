CHS CHICKEN WINNERS AT SYDNEY ROYAL

Condobolin High School students spent Term One caring for broiler and layer chickens for the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

After the chickens travelled to the Show in style, they secured a first, second and third place in the Sydney Royal School Meat Bird Pairs Competition.

The School placed first in Class 1301A – Meat Bird Pair, commercial, female – Carcase category. They secured second spot in Class 1301 – Meat Bird Pair, commercial, female section. They took home third place in the Class 1300 – Meat Bird Pair, commercial, male category. Condobolin High School placed sixth in Class 1300A – Meat Bird Pair, commercial, male – Carcase section.

The competition saw Schools from across the state competing against one another for the top title.

“Congratulations to all the students who cared so carefully for the chickens during the term,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

The Sydney Royal School Meat Bird Pairs Competition was run as a trial at participating Schools before the Show and culminated by exhibiting the birds at the event.

Condobolin High School received a batch of day-old chicks, and then reared and prepared the best two females and two males to compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

The Competition was judged by experts of the commercial poultry meat industry.

The Competition consisted of three components: Presentation of Exhibits: Live Competition of Meat Bird Pairs – best male pair and best female pair to be exhibited per school; Carcase Component: Meat Bird Pairs birds are processed (organised by the Sydney Royal Easter Show) and carcases are judged to commercial standards; and Project Component – students are asked to create a Powerpoint presentation detailing how the meat birds were raised and prepared for the Show.