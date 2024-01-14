Christmas Trip To Junee
On Thursday 7th December, the CWA Ungarie Branch travelled to Junee for their Christmas Party. The day trip consisted of visiting the Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory and enjoying a delicious lunch as Danny’s Kitchen. Source and Image Credits: CWA Ungarie Branch Facebook page.
Latest News
