Christmas Carnival Success

The 2023 Rotary Club of Condobolin’s Christmas Carnival was a wonderful success. The event was held in Memorial Park in Condobolin on Sunday, 10 December. There was a free sausage sizzle, a large variety of Market Stalls, children’s entertainment, live music, food vendors and a ham raffle wheel for the community to enjoy. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Last Updated: 26/12/2023

