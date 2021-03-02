CHOPIN’S LAST TOUR A SUCCESS IN CONDOBOLIN

Julie Neyland, Phillip Aughey, Elaine Ambrose and Glenn Neyland. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.Julie Neyland, Phillip Aughey, Elaine Ambrose and Glenn Neyland. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Posted By: Hayley March 2, 2021

By Melissa Blewitt

‘Chopin’s Last Tour’ was a wonderful success in Condobolin.

The fantastic evening performance by Phillip Aughey at the Community Centre on Saturday, 6 February was applauded by all those who attended.

A good crowd were entertained with an hour long solo performance which included a fascinating biographical monologue interspersed with musical recitals.

It was a one man show performed, written, produced, and directed by Mr Aughey. According to Mr Aughey, the show is for people who appreciate his music but know little about the person himself this show answers those questions.

This show opened in 2015 prior to going to Edinburgh Fringe in the same year where it ran for 25 performances. It has now been performed 80 times at Newcastle, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney Fringes as well as numerous regional tours.

The show was followed by a Question and Answer session, and then refreshments.

This was the first Lachlan Arts Council event for 2021.

Carol Lukins and Betty Berry enjoyed the show. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Daniel, Irene and Neil Gile. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Emma and Kate Buckland. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Gai Berry, Annie Peters and Danni Ward. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Gail Copeland, Sue Kendall and Pauline Doyle. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Ian loiterton, Karen Tooth, Heather Blackley and Vicki Saunders. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Vicki Saunders, Karen Tooth, Phillip Aughey, Janine Crouch, Ian Loiterton, Heather Blackley, Rex Press and Gail Copeland were all excited to be attend ‘Chopin’s Last Tour’ at the Condobolin Communirty Centre on Saturday, 6 February. A good crowd were entertained with an hour long solo performance Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

