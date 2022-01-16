CHLOE’S GENEROUS AND KIND GESTURE

There is no doubt Chloe Tyack has a generous and kind heart.

She has well and truly embraced the Christmas Spirit, making a charitable donation to St Vincent de Paul Condobolin Branch, after saving all year.

Chloe handed Vice President – St Vincent de Paul- St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin, Helen Atkinson a plastic envelope filled with cash on Thursday, 9 December.

“I saved this during the year and mum and dad matched what I’d saved,” Chloe explained.

“I have three jars at home, and I put some of my weekly money in each.

“One is labelled “Saving”, and this is my savings for something special that I want to buy for myself, the second one is labelled “Spend” and this money I use, for example, if I want a milkshake, the third jar is labelled “Share” and is money I give to Charity.

“At this time of year especially I think of people including children who receive no gifts at Christmas, and I want to alleviate this for some.”

Mrs Atkinson was quite impressed, yet emotional and extremely touched by the generosity of Chloe and her story.

She thanked her profusely and assured Chloe that she would make sure that Chloe’s generous donation would make a big difference to children in Condobolin at Christmas.

What a wonderful and caring gesture to make Chloe!