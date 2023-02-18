CHILDREN’S CENTRE RECEIVES KIND DONATION

The Trundle Bush Tucker Day made a kind donation on Thursday 26th January during the Australia Day ceremony to the Trundle Children’s Centre.

“Trundle Bush Tucker Day is a not-for-profit group made up of volunteer committee members. All profits made each year are donated straight back to local Community Groups who rely on these funds. Every little bit helps, no matter how big or small a donation is, it can contribute to overall success, and have a positive impact on our community.” read a post on the Trundle Bush Tucker Day Facebook Page.

Trundle Children’s Centre wasn’t the only group or business the Bush Tucker Committee made a donation towards. They also donated towards the Trundle Men’s Shed, Trundle CWA, Trundle Central School P&C, Trundle Hospital Aux – Palliative Care, Trundle Central School SRC, St Patrick’s School P&F, Trundle Fire Brigade, Brookview Units, Trundle Swimming Club, Trundle Pony Club, Trundle Royal Far West, Trundle Light Horse, Trundle Junior Cricket Club, Trundle Senior Cricket Club and Trundle Community Day Centre.

“A massive thank you to our friends Trundle Bush Tucker Day for their kind donation to our Centre at the Trundle Australia Day Ceremony. We were able to purchase 2 new easels for the children to use. Stay tuned for some wonderful artwork!” read a post on the Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook Page.

Sources: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook Page and Trundle Bush Tucker Day Facebook Page. Image Credit: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook Page