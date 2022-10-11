CHARLOTTE AND MACKENZIE GRADUATE

Tullamore Central School students Charlotte Darcy and Mackenzie Horsburgh recently celebrated their year 12 graduation along with 11 students from four other schools at the Western Access Program Graduation ceremony. Both girls received certificates for their hard work. Mackenzie received a Certificate of Achievement in Mathematics Standard 1 and Charlotte received a Certificate of Achievement in Biology, a Certificate of Excellence in VET Hospitality, a Certificate of Achievement in English Standard and a Certificate of Achievement in Mathematics Advanced.