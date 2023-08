Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Charli Coe, Eli Heffernan, Callum Porter and Shayleen Coe represented Lachlan District at the Bathurst Carnival recently. They were among 71 junior league and league tag players to take part at the event. From all reports each and every player showed good sportsmanship and made the entire Lachlan District proud. Well done, Charli, Eli, Callum and Shayleen! Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.