CHANGES ABOUND AT THE ROYAL LAUNDRY

There have been some big changes at the Laundromat in Condobolin.

It may be in the exact same location, but it is now known as The Royal Laundry. It is under new ownership, has a new logo, new team and has had new upgraded equipment installed.

The Taskers Group has extended their business portfolio to include The Royal Laundry, Director Max Jones is excited to be adding another business to the mix, “I am passionate about renovating the CBD and this was a chance for us to take on a great service to the town, we have made some big changes and I encourage everyone to come in and take a look at the new services we can offer ”

The Royal Laundry is a public Laundromat and additionally offers a residential and commercial laundry service. Laundry Manager David Price and housekeeping manager Katherine Davies, along with a dedicated team, can cater to the community’s every laundry need including washing, ironing and dry cleaning done for you in a timely manner.

Along with David and Katherine, there are four casual staff and two after school staff. “We have also been very lucky to have Jim & Kerry Loftus come in regularly to both help and train us, their knowledge and support is greatly appreciated”-

By adding new machines and extra staff they are able to offer the service 7 days a week for both the Laundromat and laundry service. “To do this we have made the decision to move to a cashless system to increase staff and store safety. Eftpos is available and all of the machines have tap and go facilities. Not having coins is just more convenient and allows us to leave the public Laundromat open 6am-8pm 7 days a week”

With the investment in new equipment & training complete they can take care of all your dry-cleaning needs such as wedding, debutante, formal wear, leather jackets, feather doonas, wool doonas, underlays, fur coats, blankets, childrens toys and curtains. If it has a care label they can take care of it! “We have had some great results with stain removals and recently a fur coat that had been through the floods came up a treat”

In the commercial space, they can handle the supply to all motels, hotels, Air BnBs, cafes, restaurants and businesses such as hairdressers. You can even hire tablecloths for that upcoming event.

Sick of washing and ironing? The Royal Laundry offers a wash, dry and fold service for regular laundry along with an ironing service to take care of anything you need. They can also take care of larger items such as household doonas and pillows.

The team has been achieving same day or next day service in most cases however all services are guaranteed to be complete within 48 hours.

If you have any special cleaning needs, simply ask the team at The Royal Laundry, and they will do everything in their power to help you.

Simply drop off and pay, receive a receipt – EFTPOS facilities available. You will then receive an SMS notification when your order is ready for pickup.

The public Laundromat is open from 6am to 8pm, seven days a week. The laundry service is available from 8.30am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday and 8am to 11am on Saturday and Sunday.

Find The Royal Laundry at 89 Bathurst Street, Condobolin or call them on 02 6895 3099.