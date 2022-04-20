CHAMEN’S DAMAGED BY OUT OF CONTROL TEEN DRIVER

Early Monday morning, at around 12.30am a stolen car, driven by a 13 year old girl, lost control on the roundabout.

She wiped out the sign near the NAB, went between the two signs near Chamen’s and jumped the gardens and crashed into the wall on the right side of Chamen’s main front door.

As can be seen from the photo significant damage was done to the wall which luckily, according to Andrew Chamen, is not structural.

The worst of the damage was inside when the impact pushed over the shelving leaning against the wall which was holding the champaign.

“I was there until three in the morning cleaning up the broken bottles and mopping up the spilled alcohol,” Andrew said. “Luckily the damage was not structural but still it did a fair bit of damage.”

Allegedly the young lady had two other teenagers in the car, one who left on foot. She had allegedly stolen the car and went for a joyride with dire consequences for the car and Chamen’s building.

Inspector Shane Jessep with Condobolin Police has provided an update on the incident.

“Condobolin Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of McDonnell and Bathurst Streets in Condobolin around midnight last night.

A Holden Commodore, believed to have been stolen at the time, has lost control at the roundabout before mounting the gutter and colliding with the front wall and window of a supermarket.

Significant damage was sustained to the supermarket including the destruction of a large number of bottles of alcohol that were on display at the time.

The driver of the car is believed to be a 13 year old girl. She has yet to be formally interviewed in relation to the matter.

Police believe at the time of the collision there were two passengers in the vehicle, aged 16 and 12. They are also yet to be formally spoken to about the incident. None of the occupants were injured in the collision.”