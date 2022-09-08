CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NEEDS MEMBERS

The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in supporting the local business community and they are looking for new members to come on board.

They are working hard to bring events to the town and need help to bring ideas to fruition.

The Chamber hosts the Condobolin Business Awards, Small Business Week events and the Condobolin Street Carnival (previously known as the Fiesta or Shop Condo for Christmas) – but will need more hands on deck if they are to continue.

Chairperson of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Vicki Hanlon said they really need local business representatives to attend meetings to have input into the organisation.

“At the moment we have a small, dedicated group of people attending meetings, and we need more so we can continue to support and develop local events,” she explained.

“It might seem like the Chamber is not being proactive, but we are working really hard behind the scenes to make things happen.

“We support and deliver the Why Leave Town card program in Condobolin thanks to the ongoing support of Evolution Mining.

“This year we were also called upon to hold a Community meeting regarding the crime in Condobolin, this was done through co-operation with the Lachlan Shire, the Police Area Command, and the Chamber.

“We have strong support from the Lachlan Shire with representatives attending our meetings and providing support for events.

“We are once again holding the Condobolin Business Awards on 7 October at the Condobolin RSL, more in coming issues as to how to vote and nominate.

“In November we will be holding an event in Small Business Week that will be beneficial to anyone who is in business, big or small.

The Condobolin Street Carnival (previously known as the Fiesta or Shop Condo for Christmas) will once again be held on Friday, 2 December.

“We love our town and only want to see the best for it, so please come along, become a member and support our community,” Mrs Hanlon concluded.

Membership to the Chamber costs $65 per year, and meetings are held once a month. Meetings generally take no longer than an hour to complete.

They are currently looking for someone to take on the Secretary’s role, which is “not a big job but a very important one,” according to Mrs Hanlon.

The Chamber will be holding their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the Lachlan Shire Meeting Room from 6pm on Wednesday, 14 September. They are urging the community to become part of the Chamber and to be part of ensuring the future success of events in Condobolin.

For more information contact Chairperson of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Vicki Hanlon on 0418 458 350.