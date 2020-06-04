CHADDY IS TRULY A COMMUNITY CHAMPION

There is no doubt Condobolin’s Warren “Chaddy” Chad is passionate about the environment.

He has been recognised for his dedication in raising awareness with a nomination for the NSW Environmental Citizen of the Year.

The public was invited by their local council to nominate fellow citizens for the annual NSW Local Citizen of the Year Awards. The awards aim to recognise outstanding achievement during the past year and/or contribution to the local community over a number of years.

As part of the Awards, there is an Environmental Citizen of the Year category. The Environmental Citizen of the Year Awards recognise individuals and organisations for championing litter reduction and environmental initiatives in their local communities.

The Environmental Citizen of the Year award is presented in partnership with Return and Earn. Through this partnership, each local winner of the Environmental Citizen of the Year will have the chance to be selected as a state winner and receive $5,000 from Return and Earn towards their community initiative.

Chaddy is a birdwatcher and wildlife photographer who’s spreading awareness of the natural environment.

Whether it’s talking to schoolchildren, hosting birdwatching breakfasts, using his photography to help preserve native habitats or working with government agencies to protect wetlands, he plays an important role in helping his community care for the land that sustains it.

Chaddy’s primary objectives are to create awareness, develop interest, and encourage participation from local community members in protecting and maintaining the natural environment.

All Chaddy’s initiatives have developed a groundswell of public interest in the Lachlan Shire. His efforts mean many local farmers now contribute bird sightings, identifying new locations of threatened species that were previously undiscovered.

“It has never been more important to come together and recognise the incredible efforts being made every day by NSW citizens to better their local communities and environment,” Chair, Australia Day Council of NSW, Andrew Parker, explained.

“Over the last year and now, NSW communities have experienced many hardships, yet there are countless inspiring community members making huge contributions. The Environmental Citizen of the Year Award aims to recognise outstanding achievements and contributions made to local communities.

It is another opportunity to celebrate those incredible individuals and organisations who have risen to the challenge to tackle environmental issues – every project large or small goes a long way”.

The 2020 NSW Environmental Citizen of the Year Award has been sponsored by Return and Earn – the largest litter reduction program ever undertaken in NSW – because these finalists share Return and Earn’s ultimate goal of improving the environment across NSW.

“We are proud to sponsor the 2020 NSW Environmental Citizen of the Year Award,” Chief Executive Officer, Exchange for Change, Danielle Smalley, stated.

“At Exchange for Change we are working towards a future where waste is seen as a valuable resource that provides environmental, social and economic benefits, and many of the nominees from this year share that vision.

“Taking the opportunity to celebrate individuals and organisations that are working for a better tomorrow, has never been more important than it is today. I would like to congratulate everyone involved for their commitment to our environment and contribution to their local communities.”

The State winner will be announced in early June.

By Melissa Blewitt.