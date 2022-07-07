CHAD AND KYE HOLD HER FLAT

Condobolin’s Chad Worland finished 14th overall in his age group (Division Two, 7-9 years high powers) and Kye Kinsela managed 16th overall in his age group – ( 9-12 65cc) under tough conditions at the King of MX 22 State Finals earlier this month. The Wagga Motorcycle Sports Club Inc hosted the event. “King of MX is the hottest new event in Motocross for both male and female riders,” according to the King of MX Facebook Page. Six qualifying events lead up to the final battle for NSW State Titles. Matt Haddrill and Mitch Kinsela also competed at the event. Both riders held her flat, to achieve a great outcome.