CENTRE STATE TRIPLES TO BE HELD IN CONDOBOLIN

The Condobolin Sports Club will be hosting the 2022 Centre State Triples Bowls Spectacular on Saturday, 15 October and Sunday, 16 October.

This event is known as a highlight of the Condobolin Bowls calendar, and since its inception, this tournament has set the standard for how events can be organised and run and has continually delivered the highest quality of bowls seen in this area.

The Centre State Triples sees 32 teams participating in a six game weekend.

Michael Waller is urging the local community to get over to the Sports Club to support this wonderful event.

“It will be fantastic, with lots of high quality bowling on show throughout the two days,” he explained.

“While watching the bowls, visitors and locals can enjoy the wonderful facilities on offer at the Condobolin Sports Club.”

The event could not happen without the support of sponsors, who this year are Davey, Lachlan Agencies, Grant’s Sawmilling, Talisman Mining Limited, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, Condobolin RSL Club, Lachlan Shire Council, Condo Bakery, Forbes Livestock & Agency and Condo Quality Meats.