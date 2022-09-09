CENTRAL WEST ACTIVE CITIZEN PROGRAM RUNNING AGAIN

The Central West Police District are once again running the Central West Active Citizen Program for Year 10 students nominated by their schools from Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Parkes and Forbes. The Central West Active Citizen Program aims to build self-confidence and leadership skills; increase awareness in being an active citizen in one’s community; increasing employment potential; and enhancing cultural knowledge. Recently, the Program organised a barista course for the participants, which was enjoyed by all, and they produced some great coffee. “In this program, we work very closely with local community organisations and enterprises to deliver a positive and empowering program for young people within our police district,” a post on the Central West Police District Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Central West Police District Facebook Page.