CENSUS DATA REVEALED FOR CONDOBOLIN

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released the first round of data from the 2021 national census, providing an insight into the make-up of Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Tottenham and other towns across the Lachlan Shire.

Condobolin has a total of 3,185 people, according to the 2021 Census (up from 2,864 in 2016). This comprises of 49.8 per cent males and 50.2 per cent females. The median age is 39 years (this compares to 37 years in 2016).

There are 777 families in Condobolin, compared with 695 in 2016. The average number of children per family is 1.9, and 0.7 for all families.

There were 316 couple families without children, 290 couple families with children, 142 one parent families and 26 classified as other families.

In Condobolin there were 689 Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people recorded in the 2021 Census, and their median age was 25. Of the 689, 46.2 per cent males and 53.8 per cent females. The average number of people per household was 2.9. The median weekly household income was $1,342 and the median monthly mortgage repayments were $953. The median weekly rent was $180 (this excludes dwellings being occupied rent free).

There are 1,585 private dwellings in Condobolin, with an average of 2.4 people per household. Each household has an average of 1.9 motor vehicles per dwelling (1.6 vehicles in 2016).

The median weekly income in Condobolin is $1,292 ($952 in 2016) and the median monthly mortgage repayment is $1,000 ($925 in 2016). The median weekly rent is $200 (this excludes dwellings being occupied rent free). This was $175 per week in the 2016 Census.

Some 1,433 people did unpaid domestic work (week before Census night), 639 provided unpaid care for child/children (during two weeks before Census night), 310 provided unpaid assistance to a person with a disability, health condition or due to old age (during two weeks before Census night), and 497 did voluntary work through an organisation or group in the last 12 months.

There were 1,081 people who had a registered married status (people aged over 15 years and over), which equates to 43.1 per cent. Some 87 were separated, 198 divorced, 203 widowed and 939 people who had never been married.

A total of 1,287 people said their ancestry was Australian, 1,067 said they had English, 633 said Australian Aboriginal, 301 said Irish, and 232 people said Scottish (Please note respondents had the option of reporting up to two ancestries on their Census form, and this is captured by the Ancestry multi response (ANCP) variable used in this table. Therefore, the sum of all ancestry responses for an area will not equal the total number of people in the area).

As for country of birth, a total of 2,601 said Australia, 34 said India, 31 said Philippines, 19 said England, 10 said South Africa and nine said Nepal.

As for religious affiliation, the Census recorded 828 as Catholic 704 as no religion, 605 as Anglican, 198 as Presbyterian and Reformed, and 418 did not state their affiliation.

When it comes to language, 2,650 said they used only English at home. Other languages recorded as being used at home were Wiradjuri (18), Tagalog (16), Punjabi (12), Filipino (11), and Gujarati (10).

The types of long term health conditions recorded for Condobolin were arthritis (356 people), asthma (291), cancer (including remission) 77, dementia (including Alzheimer’s) 36, diabetes (excluding gestational diabetes) 205, heart disease (including heart attack or angina) 152, kidney disease 42, lung condition (including COPD or emphysema) 61, mental health condition (including depression or anxiety) 239, stroke 33, any other long term health condition(s) 180. A total of 1,693 said they had no long term health condition(s) and 460 did not state either way.

In Lake Cargelligo the population was 1,511 in 2021, compared to 1,576 in 2016. There were 309 Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander residents, which was 331 in the last Census.

The median age is 40 years, compared to 37 last time around. The Census said there were 371 families living in Lake Cargelligo (379 in 2016). The median household weekly income is $1,116, which increased from $1,026 last Census.

The median monthly mortgage repayment is $867, compared with $897 in 2016. The weekly median rent is $160. This was $145 in the last Census data.

When it comes to religious affiliation in Lake Cargelligo, there were 326 people who said they were of no religion, 337 said they were Catholic, 296 said they were Anglican, and 178 said they were affiliated with the Uniting Church.

A total of 1,222 said their country of birth was Australia, while eight said England, 12 said China, 12 said South Africa and 14 said Philippines.

In Tottenham, a total of 451 people were recorded in the Census (50.1 per cent male and 49.9 per cent female). The median age was 52 years. A total of 42 Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people were recorded in the Census, while 49 did not state their Indigenous status.

There were 112 families. The average number of children per family was 1.9 and 0.5 for all families.

A total of 239 private dwellings were recorded. The average number of people per household was 2.1. The median household income was $937 and the median monthly mortgage repayments were $780. The median weekly rent was $120 (this excludes dwellings being occupied rent free). The average number of motor vehicles per dwelling was 2.1.

Some 370 people said their country of birth was Australia. Other top responses included England (6), New Zealand (5), Fiji (3) and India (3).

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said the Census provided a valuable snapshot of information about Australians and the economic, social and cultural make up of the country. “Undertaken every five years by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Census counts every person and household in Australia, and helps us understand what we need now and into the future. Census data is used by governments, businesses, community groups and not-for-profit organisations to make important decisions. It informs planning for schools, health care, transport and infrastructure, and is also used to help plan local services for individuals, families and communities.

“It’s always interesting to see how we are changing as a country, and within our communities.

“In the Parkes electorate, the total population as of August 2021 was 154,967. The median age is 39 and there are on average 2.4 people per household and 1.9 motor vehicles per dwelling. The median weekly household income is $1,410.

“A total of 25,343 people in the Parkes electorate (16.4 per cent) are Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander. Just over 81 per cent of people in the electorate were born in Australia.

“The next highest country of birth was England, followed by India, the Philippines, New Zealand and Nepal.

“Interestingly, Nepali is the top language used at home other than English in the Parkes electorate, followed by Punjabi, Tagalog, Malayalam and Mandarin.

“Other fun facts from the Parkes electorate statistics are that 29.1 per cent of people have no religion, and 91 people are currently serving in the Australian Defence Force, while 2,760 people have previously served. “For more fun facts, or to explore 2021 Census data specific to your community, visit www.abs.gov.au/census/find-census-data.”